Darren Till withdraws from fight with Marvin Vettori

Middleweight contender Darren Till is out of his fight with Marvin Vettori, which was set to headline next Saturday’s UFC Vegas 23 event.

Till announced this unfortunate news on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve been sat here for a good few hours debating how to say this & put into words what I’m feeling & just going to say it straight… IVE BROKEN MY COLLARBONE,” Till wrote. “I’m out my fight next week against Marvin.



“Every person who is around me or who has been around me knows I train on a daily basis with fucked up knees, lower back, shoulders, hands and the list goes on,” Till added. “Yesterday while drilling I fell and straight away I knew I’d broken something. To say I’m fucking destroyed by it is an understatement. I’ve literally put my heart, soul, mind, physical body, cash, nutrition, sleep, recovery & then some into making sure I went out there next week & took his head off. And I was 100% sure I was going to… and with ease I’m sure he was thinking the same but ahh well…

“I am sorry @marvinvettori,” Till continued. “I hope you get a new opponent and we can do this sometime soon in the future, I respect you highly as a competitor…

“I want to say to all my supporters, I fucking love your support banter and the love you show me, it doesn’t go un noticed,” Till concluded. “My team I love you all @teamkaobon.

My management @mtkglobal & Daniel Kinahan. What these do as a management is un told.

“Big thank you as always to @danawhite & Hunter they do not get enough credit for the lengths they go to and beyond. One thing, I know who doesn’t support me in this sport and I want you to keep that same energy as the new generation say: Mark my words I will do anything and everything to become Middleweight world champion. Peace see you all soon. Even got the UFC to change the times of the Vegas event for the 1st time in history for us Europeans. Power moves.”

Stay tuned for further updates on Darren Till, and what his exit from the UFC Vegas 23 lineup means for Marvin Vettori.