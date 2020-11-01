Kevin Holland calls out Mike Perry: “Let’s scrap”

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland called out Mike Perry following his first-round submission win over Charlie Ontiveros on Saturday.

Holland picked up his fourth straight win since the UFC restarted following the coronavirus pandemic in May as he finished Ontiveros in the first round. He also holds notably recent victories over Darren Stewart, Joaquin Buckley, and Anthony Hernandez. Overall, Holland is now 7-2 in the UFC since joining the promotion in August 2018. He has quickly become a fan favorite both for his impressive performances inside the cage and his trash talking.

Speaking to the media following his win over Ontiveros, Holland was asked what he wants next. Although his dream matchup is a title fight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Holland instead keyed his focus in on a welterweight who recently lost his opponent. Perry was set to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 but with Lawler withdrawing and Perry in need of an opponent, Holland suggested that the two lock horns inside the cage, mentioning a 180lbs catchweight as an option.

“I would love to fight a name. I say I want a name, but it’s whatever the UFC throws my way next. I want ‘Platinum’ (Mike) Perry. Mike, you really want to fight? Me and you had a little fun online. I’m the guy. Come on – let’s scrap,” Holland said (via MMAjunkie.com).

A fight between Holland and Perry would no doubt be exciting for the fans. Both fighters have tremendous striking skills but neither fighter is afraid to go to the mat, as Holland has an incredible submission game and Perry looked more comfortable in the grappling against Mickey Gall. Ultimately, the UFC will likely pair up Perry against another welterweight next. But if he wants to challenge himself at 185lbs, then Holland would be a great matchup.

Do you want to see Kevin Holland fight against Mike Perry?