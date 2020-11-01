Dana White discusses where Uriah Hall sits in UFC middleweight division after KO win over Anderson Silva

UFC president Dana White discussed where Uriah Hall sits in the UFC middleweight division after his KO win over Anderson Silva on Saturday.

Hall picked up the biggest win of his career in the main event of UFC Vegas 12 as he was able to stop Silva in the fourth round with punches after a back-and-forth first three rounds. Despite being 45, Silva looked sharp and fast in the fight as he was able to hang in there for the first three rounds before Hall finally landed the finishing blows in the fourth. The win over Hall gives Silva a three-fight win streak and presumably a top-10 ranking.

Years ago, beating someone like Silva would automatically earn you a title shot, but in 2020, a win over Silva isn’t as big. Still, it’s a KO win over a legend, so Hall certainly isn’t in a worse spot than he was entering the fight. Speaking after the event, White was asked what the win over Silva does for Hall. Here’s what the UFC president said.

“Listen, Anderson Silva’s a good name on your resume. I don’t know if it catapults him to anything,” Dana White said to ESPN. “Silva is a legend, it’s a great name to have on your resume, but I don’t know. We’ll see what’s next for him.”

The win over Silva moved Hall to 9-7 overall in the UFC, which is not a great record by any means. But after an inconsistent run through his first five years in the UFC, it seems as though Hall has turned a page in his career. At age 36, Hall is now on a three-fight win streak over Silva, Antonio Carlos Junior, and Bevon Lewis. He might not get a title shot next, but the win over Silva should at least earn Hall a top-10 ranked opponent next.

Who do you want Uriah Hall to fight next after knocking out Anderson Silva?