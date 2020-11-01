Yoel Romero reacts after Israel Adesanya suggests that he “ruined” their fight at UFC 248

UFC middleweight Yoel Romero reacted after champion Israel Adesanya recently suggested that he “ruined” their fight at UFC 248.

Adesanya won a unanimous decision over Romero back at UFC 248 in March in one of the most disappointing title fights of the year. Heading into the contest, fans and media were excited about the prospects of the powerful and explosive KO artist Romero going up against the skills of Adesanya. However, the fight turned out to be a total dud as neither man wanted to engage, with Adesanya edging out a lackluster decision for the win.

Since then, Adesanya has picked up a TKO win over Paulo Costa that got him back into the good graces of fans made everyone forget about the fight with Romero, which was just seven months ago. Taking to social media during UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday, Adesanya joked around that Romero “ruined” their fight at UFC 248, to which his opponent does not agree. In response, check out what Romero wrote to Adesanya on Twitter below.

I still standing in the middle of the cage waiting for you to fight #theoeopleschamp https://t.co/AYFEQyrL3w — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) November 1, 2020

I was watching highlight of my fights. I have highlight of every person I fight. I win some, I lose some but guess who don’t have no highlight of me in the fight? 🤔 #iluhju #noforgetyoel — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) November 1, 2020

Ultimately, it takes two to tango, so both Adesanya and Romero share joint blame for why their fight was such a dud. On paper, it should have been an amazing fight between the middleweight champ and one of the top contenders in Romero. But it turned out to be anything but. Adesanya has already made fans forget about the fight with his TKO win over Costa. But for Romero, he needs to get back in the Octagon and pick up a big win himself.

Do you blame Yoel Romero or Israel Adesanya for “ruining” their fight at UFC 248?