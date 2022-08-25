Mike Perry tells Jake Paul, “I’m the real problem” in latest callout

Mike Perry has once again called out Jake Paul to box him.

The YouTube star turned pugilist recently saw his fight against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fall through with both opponents withdrawing.

‘Platinum’ believes he is the perfect adversary for the 25-year-old social media icon.

The UFC veteran just scored a big win against Michael ‘Venom’ Page in the main event at BKFC 27: London in what was his second straight victory since signing with the bareknuckle boxing promotion last year. The American beat the Brit via majority decision in sudden death after the contest was declared a split draw after five rounds.

Having racked up wins over the likes of Paul Felder and Alex Oliveira during his time in the UFC, MVP is arguably the biggest scalp of the Floridian’s career given the Englishman’s status as one of the biggest names ever to come out of Bellator.

With his stock on the rise, Mike Perry doubled down on his recent callout of Jake Paul. Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, the 30-year-old said,

“I think it makes a lot of sense. He keeps losing opponents. I always show up for my fights. I have a lot of the attributes that he likes to compete against. You know – UFC fighter, MMA fighter, shorter guy, smaller in weight, tough and some people would say stiff or don’t move my head, and I just beat a titan in combat sports so you want to solidify yourself and prove it to yourself and to people then box me.”

Mike Perry on why Jake Paul should fight him next.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/VstxwvLDDO — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 24, 2022

The Florida native then went on to add, “you’ve already sparred me so you think you’ve got something on me then prove it. Back it up. And other people are calling for it. The world is commenting on it, tagging him saying where’s your response?”

Jake Paul boasts an undefeated 5-0 record inside the ring. Four of those wins have come via knockout. Given ‘The Problem’s Child’s’ massive drawing power, it’s no surprise that he’s been called out by numerous MMA fighters in the past including Vitor Belfort, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Sam Alvey, Henry Cejudo and numerous others.

Mike Perry reckons that he has all the attributes to entice Paul into meeting him in the squared circle and made it absolutely clear that he’s down to fight on any date.

“Jake, you don’t want this problem bro. I’m the real problem. You don’t want it because I’ll beat your ass any day of the week, anytime. Any month of the year – Mike Perry beats Jake Paul the f**k up.”

Would Mike Perry be a good fight for Jake Paul?