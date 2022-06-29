Kevin Holland accepts callout from Stephen Thompson after Nate Diaz “did the Stockton sprint”

Kevin Holland has accepted the callout from Stephen Thompson after Nate Diaz ‘did the Stockton sprint’.

Diaz (21-13 MMA), for all his crying, complaining and pleading for the UFC to make him a fight, doesn’t seem to want to get in the cage with Kevin Holland (23-7 MMA).

In a recent Instagram post, Kevin Holland indicated that his desired fight with Nate Diaz looks like it’s not in the cards. ‘Trailblazer’ has now set his sights on Stephen Thompson as his next competitor inside the Octagon.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Holland tweeted:

“Diaz did the Stockton sprint so what’s up with the legendary wonder man @wonderboymma @ufc #august #strike #festival #ninja #turtlepower # blackman #texaslive #tonight”

Thompson (16-6 MMA), the former multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger has lost his last 2 fights to Belal Muhammad (21-3 MMA) and Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) respectively.

Holland is coming off 2 back to back wins against Time Means (32-13 MMA) and Alex Oliveira (22-12 MMA).

During an interview with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Thompson, when asked about who he’ll fight next, had this to say to Mike Bohn:

“Anybody ranked above, below me, I really don’t care. It doesn’t matter, to be honest with you. You’ve got a lotta guys who are coming up… Kevin Holland, who just won his fight. I know he’s calling out Sean Brady, but he’s definitely a guy that I’m keeping a close eye on as well because he’s moving up the rankings quick. He was great at 185, made the cut to 170 fairly easy.”

Hollland when speaking to ‘MMA Fighting’s’ Damon Martin about a Diaz or Thompson match-up he said:

“I like both matchups. Neither matchup proves that I can be the champ, but both matchups are very fun and both matchups do put me in a very good position in my life. Both guys, for me, I believe I can beat them several different ways. I’d completely outclass Diaz on the feet, and people rave about his jiu-jitsu over the years, but I believe that my jiu-jitsu is good enough to keep up with Diaz, if not beat him.”

Continuing Kevin Holland finished with:

“And ‘Wonderboy,’ it’s like, I think I can beat ‘Wonderboy’ striking. He’s a karate guy, right? It’s his karate versus my kung-fu. And then, I shouldn’t grapple with him, but if I was to grapple with him, I’m pretty sure I’d rag-doll him.”

Would you like to see a Holland versus ‘Wonderboy’ fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!