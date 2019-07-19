Kenny Florian predicts Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian has made a prediction for Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams.

Hardy vs. Adams is a highly-anticipated grudge match set for tomorrow night (July 20). The heavyweight tilt will be featured on the main card of UFC San Antonio. The action airs live on the major ESPN Network.

On the latest edition of the Anik & Florian podcast, “KenFlo” explained why he’s picking Juan Adams to defeat Greg Hardy inside the AT&T Center.

“As far as both guys, I think Greg Hardy is probably the more powerful guy when it comes to punching power,” Florian said. “I think Juan Adams can knock Greg Hardy out as well, but I think he’s gotta put Greg Hardy on his back. I think he’ll eventually find a way to do that. I also believe that Juan Adams has fought the tougher competition as well. Despite not having so many fights, I do think he’s fought tougher competition. I think Juan Adams gets it done here.”

Adams has made it clear that he has disdain for Hardy. “The Kraken” has ripped on Hardy over his past domestic violence case. Besides fighting for pride, Adams is also hoping to rebound from his first professional loss to Arjan Bhullar back in May.

As for Greg Hardy, he’ll look to capitalize off his first-round TKO win over Dmitrii Smoliakov. He sits at 1-1 under the UFC banner, having lost his first fight with the promotion when he was disqualified for landing an illegal knee. All of Hardy’s victories have ended in a KO or TKO.

Let’s get your final picks in. Who takes it, Greg Hardy or Juan Adams?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/19/2019.