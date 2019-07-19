UFC drops posters for UFC Newark, UFC Uruguay, UFC Shenzhen

The UFC’s global expansion will be on full display this August. Over the course of the month, the Octagon will touch down in countries all over the world, from its home turf in the United States to destinations as far flung as China and Uruguay.

The promotion recently released official posters for three of the four fight cards scheduled for August on social media: UFC Newark, UFC Uruguay, and UFC Shenzhen.

The first of these cards on the calendar is UFC Newark, which goes down in Newark, New Jersey, and will air on ESPN. This stacked card will be topped by a pivotal welterweight contender bout between former champion Robbie Lawler and former interim champion Colby Covington.

Here’s the poster for that one, featuring the scowling profiles of both main event fighters.

The next fight card on the promotion’s August is UFC Uruguay, which goes down in the country’s capital city of Montevideo on August 10 and will air on ESPN+. It will be topped by a women’s flyweight title fight between ferocious champion Valentina Shevchenko, and one of her previous foils, Liz Carmouche.

Here’s the poster:

The final UFC card on the calendar for August goes down in Shenzhen, China on August 31. It will be topped by a strawweight title fight between new champion Jessica Andrade, and challenger Weili Zhang. See the poster for this one below:

And just for the heck of it, here’s the poster for the UFC 241 pay-per-view, the other event on the promotion’s August calendar, which is a little older.

Which of these posters do you like best?

