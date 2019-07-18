UFC San Antonio | Pro fighters make their picks for Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

The Octagon returns to Texas this Saturday for UFC San Antonio. In the main event, top welterweights collide as Rafael dos Anjos takes on Leon Edwards.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the fight. Although Edwards is a slight favorite at -130, while dos Anjos is the underdog at +100, most are favoring the Brazilian to get it done.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

Ryan Hall, UFC featherweight: This will be a great fight. RDA is as tough as they come but Leon Edwards has impressed me. RDA’s last win against Lee was a big win, same with Edwards being able to beat Gunnar Nelson who is tough. That is about as good as of a fight you can make at welterweight. But, I have to pick Leon Edwards, but it is a super close fight.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: RDA for sure. I think RDA will take him down to the ground and use his ground and pound and jiu-jitsu to dominate him.

Ricky Simon, UFC bantamweight: That is an exciting fight. RDA is one of my favorite fighters, just the way he mixing everything up with his striking, grappling and pressure. And, in his last fight showed he is still at the top so I think he gets it done.

Mirsad Bektic, UFC featherweight: I think Rafael dos Anjos gets it done as he out grapples Edwards and wins the fight.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: RDA gets it done. He just dominates that fight and out grapples Leon Edwards, even on having this fight so close to his last one.

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: I am taking RDA. He is so good. I don’t see Edwards being able to hold him against the cage for five rounds and that is the only way he has lost, like to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I think RDA gets it done by third-round TKO. He has that experience and his coaches make an awesome game plan. He will outpace and land something clean inside and finish it on the ground.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/18/2019.