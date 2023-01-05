Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE.

It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.

The UFC boss has acknowledged responsibility for the incident, stating that he is embarrassed and wants to focus on his family at this time.

“I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations where we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids, and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now. People are going to have their opinions on this. Most of the people’s opinions will be right – especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I obviously love each other. We’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little, and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”

Several fighters have commented on the incident, and now Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA) is sharing her take.

The reigning Bellator featherweight champion, who had a very public fallout with the UFC, shared the following sentiments on Twitter:

I watched the video and saw a larger man grab his wife by the arm aggressively and pull her into his personal space. That was the fist physical aggression in the video. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) January 4, 2023

There has been no official comment from the UFC parent-company Endeavor, television partners Disney and ESPN or TBS concerning the incident.

