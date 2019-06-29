Kelvin Gastelum challenges ‘The Joker’ after being cleared by doctors

Ten weeks removed from his epic interim title fight with Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum has received clearance from doctors to resume training.

The 27-year-old, Gastelum (15-4 MMA), recently took to Twitter where he revealed the exciting news.

I’m a lil too excited! Lol The Dr. just cleared me to fight and start training 100%🙌 After the war I had with stylebender I had to make sure to take time off and make sure when I get cleared, I was physically, brand spankin new. 11 weeks later that day is here!! #OnAmission4Gold pic.twitter.com/oY44aIzQFR — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) June 29, 2019

Prior to his legendary fight with Adesanya at UFC 236, which he lost via unanimous decision, Kelvin Gastelum was coming off a split-decision win over Jacare Souza, which was preceded by a first round knockout victory over former division title holder Michael Bisping.

Now healthy and cleared to return to action, Gastelum has his sights set on another dangerous middleweight opponent in ‘The Joker’, Jack Hermansson.

Kelvin Gastelum claims he will be ready to return to the octagon in November and believes there is ‘no doubt’ that Jack Hermansson is the fight to make.

My time table for my return inside the octagon is November. No doubt about it. @jackthejokermma is the fight to make. #OnAmission4Gold — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) June 29, 2019

Hermansson (20-4 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC Fight Night event in Sunrise, where scored a unanimous decision victory over perennial division contender Jacare Souza.

‘The Joker’ is currently riding a four fight win streak, which includes stoppage victories over Gerald Meerschaert, David Branch and Thales Leites respectively.

Do you agree with Kelvin Gastelum that his next fight should come against surging division contender Jack Hermansson this November? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 29, 2019