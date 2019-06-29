Colby Covington blasts Nick Diaz following reports that the Stockton native has resumed training

Colby Covington had some harsh words for Nick Diaz following a report that the Stockton native has resumed training.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion, Covington, recently took to Twitter where he took the following shot at Diaz over his alleged comeback.

.@nickdiaz209 Probably just working on his techniques to beat women and not real welterweights. https://t.co/QLuxeg8hvW — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 29, 2019

“Nick Diaz probably just working on his techniques to beat women and not real welterweights.” – Colby Covington tweeted.

Earlier this week, Nick’s longtime friend and training partner Gilbert Melendez announced that the eldest Diaz brother was back in training.

“Nick is back in Lodi. He’s a ninja. I have a feeling he’s getting ready. I don’t know what for. It could just be for himself personally, but I think he might be getting into shape and getting back into a routine of training,” Melendez told Gareth A. Davies in a long-ranging interview for Fighters Only Magazine.

Colby Covington is obviously not buying into Nick Diaz’s alleged return to fighting, and for good reason.

Nick has not stepped foot inside the octagon since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January of 2015. That fight was later ruled a no-contest, this after both Diaz and Silva flunked their respective post-fight drug tests.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington has also been on a hiatus from the sport. ‘Chaos’ most recently competed at UFC 225 in June of 2018. where he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision to capture the promotions interim welterweight title.

Covington was later stripped of his UFC gold after he wasn’t healthy enough to compete in a title unification bout with then champion Tyron Woodley last fall.

Colby is slated to return to the cage this August in Newark for a fight with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

What do you think of Colby Covington taking a shot at former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!