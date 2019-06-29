UFC 239 | Jon Jones says he is done taking things from ‘good man’ Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones is preparing to square off with Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239, but that hasn’t stopped questions regarding a potential trilogy fight with bitter rival Daniel Cormier.

During a recent media day interview, ‘Bones’ was asked if he wanted to follow in the recent footsteps of Henry Cejudo and Amanda Nunes and become a promotional ‘champ champ’, this by challenging Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title.

The current UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, responded with the following answer.

“I think being a ‘champ champ’ sounds awesome,” Jones conceded. “But I don’t have time to do it. You know I’m only 31 years old and I think ‘DC’ is like forty? Forty-one? So I have time to do it. Right now, they say if it is not broke don’t fix. Nothing is broke. You know I have been dominating the light heavyweight division for years.”

Jon Jones (24-1 MMA) has defeated Ryan Bader, Shogun Rua, Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Anthony Smith, Daniel Cormier, among other notable names at 205-pounds.

“I have had the opportunity to step up and fight heavyweight champions for years and I’ve never done it. I feel like me going up to heavyweight now would be me somehow trying to attack Daniel Cormier,” Jon Jones said. “And I have no reason to do that. I’ve beat the guy twice, and a part of me is happy for such a good man to let his dreams be true and to be the heavyweight champion. You know, he seems to give back to his community and he’s a great father. He’s just a stand-up class act for the UFC, and there is just no reason for me to take anything else from him.”

When asked if he would be interested in a third fight with Daniel Cormier at light heavyweight, Jones tune quickly changed.

“Yea, now that would be a totally different situation. That would be him now coming back to my territory and trying to take from me. That’s going to leave me having to defend myself and it will result in what happened the first two times.

Before any trilogy plans can be made, Jon Jones must first defeat dangerous knockout artist Thiago Santos on July 6 in Las Vegas.

As for Daniel Cormier, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion will return to the octagon at August’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim for a rematch with former division title holder Stipe Miocic.

What do you think of Jon Jones latest comments regarding a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 29, 2019