UFC Minneapolis Live Results and Highlights

A heavyweight showdown between dangerous knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos headlines tonight’s UFC Minneapolis event.

The twelve bout fight card, which takes place live from the Target Center, also features a key flyweight contest between perennial division contenders Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos (21-5 MMA), will enter the UFC Minneapolis main event sporting a three fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Derrick Lewis this past March in Wichita.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou last saw action this past February, where he scored a 26-second knockout victory over former division kingpin Cain Velasquez. ‘The Predator’ will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a professional record of 13-3 MMA.

UFC Minneapolis Main Card (9pm est on ESPN):

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos – Ngannou def. Dos Santos via KO at 1:11 of Round 1

Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga – Benavidez def. Formiga via TKO (head kick and punches) at 4:47 of Round 2

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin – Maia def. Martin via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Vic Pinchel – Pichel def. Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes – Dober def. Reyes via KO at 1:05 of Round 1

Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield – Menifield def. Craig via KO (punches) at 3:19 of Round 1

UFC Minneapolis Prelims (7pm est on ESPN):

Journey Newson vs. Ricardo Ramos – Ramos def. Newson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Castro – Anders def. Moreira via KO (punches) at 1:18 of Round 1

Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret – Gordon def. Moret via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Dequan Townsend – Lungiambula def. Townsend via TKO (punches and elbows) at 0:42 of Round 3

Emily Whitmire vs. Amanda Ribas – Ribas def. Whitmire via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:10 of Round 2

Maurice Greene vs. Junior Albini – Greene def. Albini via TKO (punches) at 3:38 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Minneapolis main event between heavyweight knockout artists Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 29, 2019