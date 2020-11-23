Anderson Silva criticizes Dana White and the UFC “after an attempt to force my retirement”

UFC legend Anderson Silva criticized UFC president Dana White and the world’s top MMA promotion “after an attempt to force my retirement.”

Silva suffered a knockout loss to Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12 on Halloween and after the fight, White said that the UFC would not be offering him another fight. Indeed, Silva has since then been formally released by the promotion. White has gone on record saying that he believes that the 45-year-old Silva should hang up his gloves and retire. However, “The Spider” has not made up his mind either way and ultimately it’s his choice to make.

Following the news that Silva has been officially released by the UFC, Silva took to social media to release a statement saying that he stills loves fighting and that he feels free.

“Hey everyone… I didn’t want to talk about this subject, especially because I’m on vacation and as the saying goes, “a deal is a deal” I’ll make it clear to all my fans that this is a moment of joy and gratitude!!! I feel free, after an attempt to force my retirement!” Silva said.

“I love and have always loved what I do, winning and losing are a part of it, it has absolutely nothing to do with age, I made technical mistakes and lost, but I didn’t lose what’s most important, the will and the desire to continue doing what I love, I still have the warrior spirit and that burning flame in my heart that motivates me, I have total belief that I can continue to compete in the elite of MMA. I take this moment to reflect about my career and to plan my next moves… Stay Tuned!!!”

It appears as though Silva is not done yet and now you have to wonder where he fights if he does fight again. Bellator president Scott Coker recently said that this organization wouldn’t be interested, but perhaps Silva could take his talents to Asia for a superfight rematch with archrival Vitor Belfort in ONE Championship, or maybe he fights for RIZIN.

Where do you think Anderson Silva ends up next?