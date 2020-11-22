Cynthia Calvillo releases statement following loss to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255

UFC women’s flyweight contender Cynthia Calvillo released a statement following her unanimous decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255.

Calvillo was a heavy favorite to defeat Chookagian according to the oddsmakers, but the fight proven to be a tough matchup for her. Calvillo was not able to get the fight to the floor and instead she was picked apart at range by Chookagian en route to a decision loss. Although Calvillo is still one of the top-ranked flyweights in the UFC, the loss to Chookagian was a big setback, especially coming off such a big win over Jessica Eye.

Following the loss to Chookagian, Calvillo took to her social media to release a statement to her fans. Here’s what Calvillo wrote on her Instagram following her decision defeat.

You win some, you lose some. Congratulations to @blondefighter and her team. Tonight wasn’t my night. I’m forever grateful for my job and that I get to do what I love everyday. Thank you @ufc and to everyone for all the love and support. Love you guys. I’ll be back

With a 1-1 record in the UFC flyweight division, Calvillo will likely need a couple more wins to get back into the title conversation. Had Calvillo beaten Chookagian, there would have been many fans pushing to see her fight for the belt. However, she was pretty much beaten to the punch for 15 minutes in this fight. It’s the kind of loss that shows that Calvillo still has a lot of work to do with her game. Although she is a solid grappler, if she isn’t able to complete her takedowns she is at the risk of losing on the feet. A fierce competitor, look for Calvillo to learn from this experience and get back into the gym.

What do you think is next for Cynthia Calvillo after her loss to Katlyn Chookagian?