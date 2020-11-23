Aljamain Sterling reacts to news that his UFC title fight with Petr Yan has been postponed

UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling has reacted to the news that his title fight with Petr Yan is off the upcoming UFC 256 event.

The bout between the two rivals for the Bantamweight Championship was set to go down next month after endless spats over social media. Now, however, due to undisclosed reasons, the fight will be pushed back to early 2021 with February being touted as a possibility.

Sterling, who will be the challenger in the contest, issued a dignified and mature response on Twitter.

Everything happens for a reason. I hope everything is good with you and your family .@PetrYanUFC We will settle our business when you can be 100% focused and ready to give the fans the best show we can.

See you soon. 🎒 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

I really don’t know what to do with myself right now… hmm 🤔 The possibilities are endless… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

Yan, who beat Jose Aldo to officially become the bantamweight champion, seems to be pretty confident about his chances – regardless of when the fight actually takes place.

“Your ‘high pace’ won’t break nobody except yourself. Your strikes not precise or strong enough. When I will hit you, I will hurt you. When you go reaching for my legs, you will be lying tanning just like Askren,” Yan wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

“Why you care about what i think of you so much? Stop telling people what I know. All I know is I’m putting you to sleep on December 12,” Yan added.

While the date is now impossible the outcome is still a distinct possibility, as we’ve all seen the sort of power that Yan possesses. On the flip side, though, the run that Sterling has been able to put together as of late has proven just how well-rounded he’s become in the last few years.

Who do you think will come out on top when Yan and Sterling eventually face off?