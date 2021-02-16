Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch betting odds released

The betting odds have been released for a potential upcoming rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Following his impressive knockout win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Usman called out Masvidal for a rematch. These two previously met at UFC 251 on Fight Island in July 2020, with Masvidal filling in on one week’s notice when Burns fell off the card due to illness. Though Masvidal was able to go the full 25 minutes with Usman, he dropped a unanimous decision on the scorecards. It wasn’t a particularly great fight, but the pay-per-view was still a big seller.

With Usman now looking for his next opponent after dominating Burns, the sportsbooks have released the betting odds on a potential rematch against Masvidal. Take a look at the odds for a rematch below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Future Odds

Kamaru Usman -300

Jorge Masvidal +250

Usman opened as a -300 betting favorite (bet $300 to win $100) for a potential rematch against Masvidal, who opened as a +250 betting underdog (bet $100 to win $250). Usman closed as a -190 betting favorite for their first fight, so it’s not surprising to see him as a bigger favorite for a second battle between these two considering he won the first fight just last year. Then again, Masvidal would have a full training camp for a potential rematch, so it could be a different fight.

Other than Masvidal, there are a number of other welterweight contenders looking to get a crack at Usman’s belt, including Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, and Stephen Thompson. But it sounds like Masvidal has the inside track on landing the title shot if only because the champ wants it, too, and it will be interesting to see how these betting lines move if the rematch gets booked.

Who is your money on in a potential rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?