Charles Rosa expects to KO Darrick Minner: “There are levels to this and he will find that out”

Charles Rosa is expecting to put on a show for fight fans on Saturday night.

On the main card of UFC Vegas 19, Rosa is set to return to the Octagon against Darrick Minner. It’s a very intriguing matchup between two submission specialists and a fight Rosa is looking forward to.

“I was supposed to fight him before but COVID hit. They brought his name up and I said yes but something weird happened and it didn’t happen,” Rosa said to BJPENN.com. “Darrick Minner is a newer guy in the UFC and him being a submission specialist and being a fast starter matches my style. I have nine first-round finishes and eight submission wins, I also have three Fight of the Night performance bonuses so it will be an exciting fight.”

Entering the fight, Charles Rosa knows Darrick Minner’s entire gameplan is to submit him in the first round. However, “Boston Strong” believes there is no chance that happens and he says once he stuffs some takedowns he will frustrate Minner and eventually land the KO shot.

“I’m putting Minner out. I haven’t gotten a knockout in the UFC yet and I think this is the fight I can get the KO win,” Charles Rosa said. “He won’t be able to submit me and I expect him to get frustrated and there are levels to this and he will find that out.”

If Rosa does get the KO win, he is hoping to make a quick turnaround and get the ball rolling on a successful year. The goal for Rosa is to be ranked by the end of the year and knows fighting often is how that will happen.

“I am ready to fight whenever. The UFC knows I’m ready, there hasn’t been a time where I haven’t been ready to fight,” Rosa concluded. “I got offered to fight Alex Volkanovski on short notice on some German card and I accepted but it didn’t come to fruition. Sean Shelby knows I’m always ready for a fight even if it is on short notice.”

