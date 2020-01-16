Kamaru Usman trashes the BMF belt

On Thursday, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was asked if he has any interest in fighting for the BMF title that Jorge Masvidal won by defeating Nate Diaz in November.

To say the undisputed champ is not interested in the BMF belt would be putting it gently.

Usman, when asked if he has any interest in the BMF belt: I’m not intetested in a title for mediocrity. I have gold. That’s what matters to me. Last time I checked the value in gold is higher than silver. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 16, 2020

“I’m not interested in a title for mediocrity,” Usman said (via Brett Okamoto). “I have gold. That’s what matters to me. Last time I checked the value in gold is higher than silver.”

This topic is pertinent as Masvidal recently divulged that, contrary to UFC President Dana White claiming the recent BMF title fight was a one-off, he’d be interested in defending the belt under the right circumstances.

Kamaru Usman last fought in mid December, when he defended the UFC welterweight title with a hard-fought, fifth-round TKO victory over Colby Covington. In his next most recent fight, he won the title with a dominant decision victory over long-time champion Tyron Woodley.

Usman is widely expected to make his next defense of the UFC welterweight title against Masvidal. Whether Masvidal puts the BMF title on the line in that fight remains to be seen, but Usman seemingly has no interest in fighting for it.

Masvidal has not fought since he won the BMF title by beating Nate Diaz in November. This win was preceded by a duo of dazzling knockouts over “Funky” Ben Askren and Darren Till. His win over Askren, the product of a blitzkrieg flying knee, set the record for fastest knockout in UFC history at just five seconds.

What do you think of these comments from the welterweight champ Kamaru Usman? How do you think Jorge Masvidal will respond? Let us know in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/16/2020.