Dana White leaks opening video for UFC 246 pay-per-view

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with stacked UFC 246 card. The main card, which will air on pay-per-view, will be topped by a welterweight scrap between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and record-collecting finisher Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Big pay-per-view cards like UFC 246 are usually opened up by special introductory videos highlighting the stars of the event. Ordinarily, these videos are not available until fight night, but UFC President Dana White is so excited about the video for the UFC 246 main card that he decided to leak it early.

This video begins by focusing on McGregor’s journey from unknown prospect to transcendent MMA superstar, and later shifts to his opportunity to get back on track against Cowboy.

See it below!

HOLY FUCKIN SHIT!!!!!!!!!! Sorry… yes I had to share this early. If this doesn't fire u up NOTHING will pic.twitter.com/JHms65a6kd — Dana White (@danawhite) January 16, 2020

Conor McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title. His next most recent fight before that was a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., while his second most recent MMA fight occurred all the way back in 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight belt. Because he still held the UFC featherweight belt at the time, this made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He’ll step into the cage at UFC 246 with a 21-4 overall record.

Cerrone, on the other hand, is coming off a pair of stoppage losses to top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he rattled off back-to-back wins over lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez. Cerrone holds the UFC records for most wins and most finishes. He’s 36-13 overall.

