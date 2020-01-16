Jorge Masvidal confirms he’s willing to defend BMF title, but wants ‘creative’ stakes

The recent BMF title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz was supposed to be a one-off, but ever since Masvidal claimed the BMF belt for himself, it’s looked increasingly likely that the title will be up for grabs again in the future.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Masvidal confirmed that he would be willing to lay his BMF title on the line in a future fight, but only if the stakes are right.

In particular, Masvidal suggested that if he’s putting up his BMF title, his opponent should no longer be allowed to do interviews if they lose, because “some people don’t need to be talking.”

It’s not clear who Masvidal is taking a dig at here, but he could be targeting known trash-talkers Conor McGregor and Colby Covington.

See what he had to say below (h/t Brett Okamoto).

Masvidal says he’s willing to put up the BMF belt in a fight but his opponent would have to put up something as well. He’s willing to be creative. Says maybe the opponent is never allowed to give an interview again lol. “Some people don’t need to be talking.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 16, 2020

Jorge Masvidal, who just unveiled his new mezcal brand, has not fought since he won the BMF belt with a doctor’s stoppage defeat of Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November of 2019. This victory was preceded by a pair of highlight reel knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till. His win over the formerly undefeated Askren, the result of a flying knee, smashed the record for fastest knockout in UFC history at just five seconds.

At present, Masvidal does not have a fight booked. That being said, he’s widely considered the next man in line for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and has also been mentioned as a potential opponent for Conor McGregor down the road.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal should defend his BMF title in a future fight, or is this unique belt better off as a one-off? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/16/2020.