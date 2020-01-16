Dana White: There are no ‘easy fights’ or ‘cans’ in the UFC

UFC President Dana White is very proud of the depth and talent of the promotion’s roster. In fact, he says there are no “easy fights” and no “cans” anywhere on that roster.

White made this comment during an interview with Aaron Bronsteter at TSN.

“It’s just a fact, when you make it to become world champion in UFC, you went through a series of killers from the first day you stepped foot in here,” White said (via MMA Mania). “We don’t do easy fights, we don’t do set-up fights, we don’t have cans, we don’t have professional cans here. It’s just not the way it works.”

While the UFC roster is undoubtedly jam-packed with world class talent, this comment from White is likely to generate some blowback from fans.

Doubters will be quick to point the finger at former pro wrestler CM Punk, who despite a complete lack of MMA experience, was allowed to compete twice in the UFC, losing decisively on both occasions.

Skeptics will also challenge White on the basis of Greg Hardy’s UFC career. Hardy, a former NFL player, has shown plenty of promise throughout his burgeoning MMA career, but some fans feels he’s benefitted from favorable matchmaking — or “set-up fights” as White put it.

Then, of course, there is former boxing champ James Toney, who entered the Octagon in 2010 for a fight with former two-division champ Randy Couture. Despite his accolades in the boxing ring, he had very little MMA experience and was ultimately stomped by Couture.

Needless to say, skeptical fans will have plenty of ammo to combat this claim from Dana White.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/16/2020.