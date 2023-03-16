Kamaru Usman says there isn’t “many more things left” for him after he beats Leon Edwards at UFC 286

Kamaru Usman doesn’t think there is much left for him to accomplish after UFC 286.

Usman is looking to reclaim his welterweight title in the main event in the trilogy match against Leon Edwards in London, England. The two had their rematch back in August with Edwards winning by fifth-round head kick KO and even before that fight, many wondered how much longer Usman had left.

Now, ahead of UFC 286, at the pre-fight press conference, Usman said there isn’t much left for him after he beat Edwards on Saturday.

“Honestly, you know, there’s not many more things left for me to do. This one and each and everyone is special,” Usman said at the UFC 286 pre-fight press conference. “I would love this one as well, everyone is special so I would love this one as well. The Colby one was special, the Masvidal one was special, this would be special just as well.”

Of course, Kamaru Usman has accomplished a ton in his career already which is why he says there isn’t much left for him. But, many fans wondered if that means he plans to retire after UFC 286 as at media day, Edwards even said he would open the door for Usman to retire after Saturday.

“Our mentalities are in two different places. I feel like he’s on his way out, and I was going to open the door for him, give him another path to follow his fashion dreams and follow wherever he wants to go,” Edwards said at UFC 286 media day about Usman. “I think he’s already got one, something’s out the door and I was going to add to that. Whether he retires after or not, it’s up to him.”

Kamaru Usman (20-2) suffered his first career loss in the UFC last time out as he was knocked out by Leon Edwards. Prior to that, he was a perfect 15-0 and held wins over Edwards, Colby Covington, twice, Jorge Masvidal, twice, Gilbert Burns, and Tyron Woodley among others.

