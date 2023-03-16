Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman welcome Conor McGregor receiving welterweight title shot: “I welcome all challengers”

The UFC 286 headliners seemingly have no issue facing Conor McGregor next.

‘The Notorious’ is currently preparing for his comeback fight against Michael Chandler. While no date has been set for the clash, it’s expected to take place at welterweight. Furthermore, the two recently wrapped shooting for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Ahead of the fight, both men have stated that they hope to achieve a title shot with a win. However, while ‘Iron’ is hoping for a lightweight title shot, that isn’t the case with McGregor. The former champion is aiming for a welterweight title shot. Yesterday on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Irishman stated:

“Yeah, I’d like so, I’d like that. I may be present for [UFC 286], we are making moves at the Black Forge in London, so I was scheduled to go out there so after this, Gunni’s [Gunnar Nelson] also on the card, so it would be good to see him live. It would be good to watch that welterweight title for sure.”

Now, Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman have responded to those comments. The pair are set to headline UFC 286 Saturday night in London, in a rare trilogy matchup. Heading into the third meeting, the two are set at one win apiece.

Ahead of the welterweight title fight, ‘Rocky’ and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ discussed facing Conor McGregor at the UFC 286 press conference. Predictably, both men stated that they would be down for the challenge.

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman discuss Conor McGregor

“As the king, I welcome all challengers,” Leon Edwards said. “Whoever comes, can get it.. Him and whoever comes next. Now, I’m focused on Kamaru Usman. I believe that he’s the toughest challenge right now in the division, and I’m focused on that. Whoever comes next, that’s what it is, you know?” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman answered, “I’ve always said I welcome it, so if it happens, it happens.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3? Do you want to see Conor McGregor get a title shot?