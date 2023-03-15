UFC 286 | Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 title fight

In the main event of UFC 286, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Leon Edwards is defending his welterweight title for the first time in the trilogy match against Kamaru Usman. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a +196 underdog while the challenger is a sizeable -260 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority of the pros expect Usman to have a wrestling-heavy game plan to get his hand raised and reclaim his welterweight title.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3:

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Edwards again. I do think the elevation did impact him and now he knows he can wrestle with Usman which will help with his confidence. It’s also hard to come back from a knockout like that.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: I’m going with Usman. I think he wrestles a ton and wins a decision.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC women’s flyweight: I’m going with Usman. I think he plays it safer and wrestles early.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Leon is now on home turf, at sea level not at altitude. There will be a lot of things going in his favor, and without the altitude problem, I expect Edwards to defend his belt.

Zac Pauga, UFC light heavyweight: I like Usman, even if he wasn’t a teammate I’d think he win. He was winning before that head kick and I expect him to get the win here.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Usman, I think he just wrestles Edwards to win a decision.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Usman gets it back with his wrestling.

Blake Bilder, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Usman. He was winning the last fight and I think he will wrestle a lot more this one and play it safer.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: I’d like Leon to do it because he is from the UK but I think Usman will just make it a wrestling match and win a decision.

Austin Lingo, UFC featherweight: I’m picking Usman. He has trained at Fortis before and he is so good. I also think he wrestles more after the KO.

Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Davey Grant, Modestas Bukauskas

Fighters picking Kamaru Usman: Ode Osbourne, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Zac Pauga, Tyson Nam, Mario Bautista, Blake Bilder, Chris Duncan, Austin Lingo

Who do you think will win at UFC 286, Leon Edwards or Kamaru Usman?