Kamaru Usman says he’s happy to “take care of” Jake Paul, YouTuber accepts his challenge

Kamaru Usman is open to boxing Jake Paul.

At UFC 261 on Saturday, Usman scored a highlight-reel KO over Jorge Masvidal to defend his belt for the fourth time. At the event was Paul who the crowd was going after, and Daniel Cormier even confronted him.

Although Paul called out Cormier, Usman says he’d rather see the former champ-champ stay retired and he can handle the YouTuber and says he’ll beat the sh*t out of him.

“At the end of the day that’s Daniel Cormier, one of the best to do this and Jake Paul needs to put some respect on his name when he speaks about DC,” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “They’re not even in the same realm, so it’s not something I would even entertain, I wouldn’t allow DC to entertain that. DC sit down, let me take care of that for you, let me take care of that.”

To no surprise, shortly after the interview with Usman went public, Jake Paul took to social media to accept the welterweight champs challenge. However, it’s unlikely Dana White would allow “The Nigerian Nightmare” out of his contract to box the brash YouTuber.

“Challenge accepted. @Usman84kg if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day,” Paul tweeted.

Kamaru Usman is coming off a second-round KO win over Masvidal on Saturday night. He has made it clear he wants to be active in 2021 and will likely rematch Colby Covington next time out.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is 3-0 as a professional boxer and coming off a KO win over Ben Askren. Yet, there is no question if this happens, Usman would be the toughest test of his career.

