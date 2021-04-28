TJ Dillashaw reportedly out of his main event fight against Cory Sandhagen

TJ Dillashaw will not be making the walk the Octagon on May 8.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 26, Dillashaw was set to return from a two-year USADA suspension to take on rising contender, Cory Sandhagen. It was a very intriguing bantamweight bout with the winner likely getting the next title shot. It was also set to be Dillashaw’s first fight since he lost to Henry Cejudo by TKO for the flyweight title before being suspended.

However, according to MMA reporter, C. Conterars Legaspi, Dillashaw is out of the fight due to an injury.

BREAKING: TJ Dillashaw is out from his comeback fight vs. Cory Sandhagen due to injury. UFC currently working on new main event for may 8th. (Per sources). — C. Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) April 27, 2021

“BREAKING: TJ Dillashaw is out from his comeback fight vs. Cory Sandhagen due to injury. UFC currently working on new main event for may 8th. (Per sources).”

The report goes on to say that the UFC is planning to reschedule the fight to a new date. It’s uncertain when Dillashaw will be healthy. Hopefully, the promotion keeps the fight as the main event, as it no doubt needs five rounds. The winner of the fight will also be in line to face the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2, whenever that fight is made.

TJ Dillashaw, as mentioned, has not fought since he suffered a 32-second TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019 for the flyweight title. Prior to that, he had the back-to-back KO wins over Cody Garbrandt to reclaim and defend his title. In his career, he holds notable wins over John Lineker, Renan Barao, and Raphael Assuncao among others.

Cory Sandhagen, meanwhile, is coming off the 28-second flying knee KO over Frankie Edgar. It was his second straight win after he knocked out Marlon Moraes to get back into the win column after being submitted to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250.

Who do you think should headline the May 8 card now that TJ Dillashaw is out of his fight against Cory Sandhagen?