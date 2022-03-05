Kamaru Usman laughs off potential Jake Paul fight: “I fight real fighters”

Kamaru Usman has laughed off a potential Jake Paul boxing match.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently looking to return this summer against Leon Edwards. However, he’s also targeted a bout with boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez in September.

While Alvarez is booked for that month against Gennady Golovkin, it seems the UFC welterweight champion is trying to throw his name in the hat too. Usman has previously discussed a move to the boxing ring multiple times, as he’s showcased his improving striking game.

Well, it seems that another fight has been brought up with Kamaru Usman. Today prior to the UFC 272 weigh-ins, the champion was there for a fan Q&A. Usman discussed a wide variety of topics, and one of them was Jake Paul and fighting the YouTuber in boxing.

A fan asked the UFC welterweight champion if he’d be interested in fighting the YouTuber-turned-boxer. ‘The Problem Child’ has previously called out Kamaru Usman in the past, and the champion has shown no interest. He didn’t at the Q&A either, as he laughed off the fan question.

“What? Boo this man one time [Usman points at the fan who asked the question]. Listen, listen, if we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight a real fight. I’m gonna answer you’re question, if we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight a real fighter. A real fighter.”

It’s safe to say that Kamaru Usman has no plans about fighting Jake Paul anytime soon. While his bout with Canelo Alvarez doesn’t seem likely either, the Mexican superstar did recently say “never say never” regarding the bout. So that one is open for Usman at least.

What do you think about Kamaru Usman shooting down a fight with Jake Paul? Who would you pick in a potential boxing match between the two? Sound off in the comments below!