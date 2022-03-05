Derek Brunson donates $10,000 to Cain Velasquez’s legal fees

Derek Brunson is the latest fighter to give support to former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

The former champion was arrested earlier this week for attempted murder, as well as a variety of other charges. Since his arrest, more details have come to light regarding the event and the man he attempted to shoot.

It was revealed that Velasquez was attempting to shoot a man who was recently arrested himself. The man recently had charges brought against him for molesting a child who is Velasquez’s relative. Due to the child being a minor, the way in which the former champion is related to them cannot be confirmed.

Furthermore, recent court documents have revealed that the abuse may have happened upwards of 100 times. The man is currently facing a felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.

Since that revelation, many current and former fighters have shown support for Cain Velasquez. Names such as Dana White, Ronda Rousey, Daniel Cormier, and more have all shown support.

Fans can now add UFC middleweight Derek Brunson to the list of supporters of the former champion. Days ago, he set up an online shop with t-shirts saying “Free Cain Velasquez”. In just two days, the online store raised upwards of $10,000 dollars.

Now, Derek Brunson has taken to Twitter to announce that the money is going to Velasquez’s legal fees. He noted that as a father, he understands his frustration and that he has his back. His Twitter post also said that he’s going to be sending the money directly to the legend’s wife.

As a father I feel you Cain . The MMA community got your back! 10k in 2 1/2 days sent to his wife ! @cainmma 💯#FreeCainVelasquez pic.twitter.com/TRlGCr7CIf — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 4, 2022

While the support for Velasquez is overwhelming, he still faces a variety of legal issues For the charges, Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years if convicted of attempted murder. He faces additional time if found guilty of other charges that came during the event.