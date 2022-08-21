Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards.

Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.

Kamaru Usman had entered the rematch sporting nineteen straight wins, a streak which included five straight UFC welterweight title defenses.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards had gone 9-0 with 1 no-contest since suffering that aforementioned 2015 setback to Usman. The Birmingham native was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in his most previous effort back at UFC 263.

advertisement - continue reading below

Tonight’s UFC 278 main event proved to be a back and forth affair. Leon Edwards got off to a terrific start in the fight, taking Usman down and having his back for a good portion of the opening round. However, Kamaru Usman would turn the tide back in his favor in rounds two, three and four, leaving ‘Rocky’ needing a finish in the fifth and final round. Well, Edwards delivered just that, ending Usman’s night with a thunderous head kick in the last minute of the final frame (see that here).

Official UFC 278 Result: Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman via KO (head kick) at 4:04 of Round 5

Usman was taken to hospital immediately following the devastating setback, but has since issued a statement on social media to his fans.

advertisement - continue reading below

Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

“Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!” – Usman wrote on Twitter.

Tonight’s defeat served as the first knockout loss of Kamaru Usman’s storied career. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was submitted in his only previous loss back in May of 2013.

UFC President Dana White has already confirmed that the promotion plans to do an immediate trilogy fight between Usman and Edwards, preferably in London.

advertisement - continue reading below