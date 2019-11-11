Kamaru Usman is not completely sold on Jorge Masvidal after UFC 244

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal and a potential showdown with “Gamebred” after UFC 244.

Usman is currently preparing for his main event showdown against Colby Covington at UFC 245, in a bout that has been highly anticipated for quite some time. While he can’t afford to look past “Chaos” and towards the future, the champion is constantly being questioned about other potential contenders – with Jorge Masvidal being at the top of that list.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Usman made it clear that he isn’t phased by the idea of fighting the new BMF Champion.

“I’ve yet to see him fight a full-on welterweight from start to finish and completely dominate them,” Usman said. “Then at that point I can say this is a different guy. But I think right now he’s riding the wave, and he’s got the luck of the draw on his side.

Masvidal has won all three of his fights in 2019, finishing Darren Till, Ben Askren & Nate Diaz.

“He’s riding that hype right now,” Usman stated (via MMA Fighting). “That’s the thing with guys like Ben Askren, he came in and he really ran his mouth and really got the people riled up. And so when you create that much hype, and you put a guy like Jorge Masvidal in front of him, and let’s say [Askren] goes out there and does what he wants to do to Jorge Masvidal, you hear nothing about Jorge Masvidal anymore.

“[Masvidal is] the same guy who wins one or two, then loses one or two. It’s still the same guy. Because he landed that knee in such impressive fashion, he stole that hype that Askren was potentially riding. That has a lot to do with where he’s at right now.”

While Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington is going to be a great title fight, nobody can deny that Masvidal will be casting a shadow over Las Vegas on December 14.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/11/2019.