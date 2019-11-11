Cris Cyborg still hopeful for Amanda Nunes rematch

Cris Cyborg is now a Bellator fighter, but the former UFC women’s featherweight champ is still hopeful for a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg and Nunes collided in late 2018, in the co-main event of UFC 232. Nunes, the bantamweight champion, was challenging Cyborg for the featherweight title.

It took Nunes just 51 seconds to take that title, as she pummelled her rival to a first-round knockout.

Cyborg, who had not been beaten in well over a decade, has been vocal about her desire for a rematch ever since, and still hopes for that chance even when separated from Nunes by promotional boundaries.

“Before I signed with Bellator, the first thing I asked Scott for (is) maybe to have the possibility to fight (against UFC fighters) – the same he’s doing for Rizin (with) his champions fighting with champions in Japan. … I said maybe if he’ll be able to do that,” Cyborg told TMZ (via MMA Junkie).

“Cris Cyborg (vs.) Amanda Nunes – she’s the UFC champion, and I hope in the future (UFC) vs. Bellator champion, maybe the fight will happen,” she added. “Scott said yes, we can do that. Dana White (just has) to call him and make this happen, and I think everybody would like to watch.”

“One-fight deal – just call Scott.”

While Cris Cyborg is hopeful for a future rematch with Amanda Nunes, her first priority is an upcoming showdown with Bellator women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd. The pair will collide on January 21 in Los Angeles.

Do you think we’ll ever see Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes fight again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/11/2019.