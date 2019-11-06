Kamaru Usman plans to show Colby Covington ‘I am more American than he is’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman feels that he is more American than his UFC 245 challenger Colby Covington, who is an outspoken patriot and supporter of Donald Trump.

Usman, who was born in Nigeria and immigrated to America, shared his thoughts in an interview with Kristine Leahy on FAIR GAME, asserting that he is the one living the American Dream — not his MAGA hat wearing rival.

“This country is built off of immigrants, so when did we get to the point where it’s like we need to divide, we need to push this immigrant out, or that immigrant, or separate, and so I feel like that’s what he’s pushing,” Usman stated (transcript via MMA Junkie). “That’s what he’s trying to say, and I need to let him know that I am more American than he is. I am absolutely more American than he is.”

“I’m an immigrant who came here, worked his tail off to get to where I am,” Usman added. “I did everything right. I didn’t cheat anybody. I didn’t lie, I didn’t do any of the things that they’re trying to say immigrants do. I didn’t do any of that. I paid my dues, and I got what he wanted. I’m sitting up here, and he’s down here looking up at me, so I need to remind him, I’m more American than he is. I’m the one living the American Dream.”

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will collide in the main event of UFC 245 on December 14. The card will also feature a featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and challenger Alexander Volkanovski, and a women’s bantamweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Germaine de Randamie.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/6/2019.