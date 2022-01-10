Francis Ngannou shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz: “I think he’s just a psychopath”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has given his amusing thoughts on fellow UFC star Nate Diaz.

While he may never have won a title in the promotion, Nate Diaz is still regarded as one of the biggest names to ever walk through the doors of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From his persona outside the cage to what he does in it, the Stockton king has left an impression on mixed martial arts that’ll be felt for many years to come.

Francis Ngannou knows a thing or two about leaving a mark and in a pre-UFC 270 interview, “The Predator” was asked to give his opinion on Diaz – and the answer was pretty intriguing.

“Nate Diaz? Man, I don’t know how to describe Nate Diaz. I think he’s just a psychopath, he’s just crazy. He doesn’t give a s*** about anything. I love that part of him, you know, he’s just there to fight, have fun, doesn’t care if he wins or if he loses. He just wants to have fun, enjoy, and nobody would tell him what to do. He does exactly what he wants to do, and that’s it. Doesn’t care at all.”

This opinion is one that is shared by many in MMA and yet, despite how unpredictable he is, Nate Diaz is still one of the most talked-about fighters in all of combat sports – and we’re including boxing in that.

The journey to superstardom is a long and complicated one and as the Diaz brothers know, you need to be a bit unconventional if you want to be seen as a legend.

