Kamaru Usman blasts Conor McGregor for calling him out: “He has to try to attach his name to someone who is relevant”

Kamaru Usman thinks Conor McGregor is only calling him out to stay relevant.

McGregor is currently rehabbing the broken leg he sustained in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264 last July. Recently, the Irishman has begun posting training videos which signaled he is close to returning. Many thought he would return at lightweight but McGregor did an interview and said he wants to face Usman in his return.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor said to The Mac Life. “I’ve gotten myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy. Coming back after a gruesome injury, I do not want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman – a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

After the callout, Kamaru Usman seemed interested in it, but now he believes Conor McGregor is only calling him out to stay relevant. For the welterweight champ, he isn’t sure if the Irishman wants that fight, as instead, he thinks McGregor is only calling him out for the clout.

“Right now, we kind of got Leon Edwards sitting there, you got the other loudmouth little kid, what’s his name, the Irish kid, the Irish guy. You got the Irish guy, you forget (his name),” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “This is why you forget, this guy is not relevant, he hasn’t done anything in the sport as of late. So in order for him to be relevant, he has to try to attach his name to someone who is relevant and that is what the media is not understanding, the media is not getting.”

Although Usman says he didn’t remember McGregor’s name and isn’t relevant anymore, a fight between them would be one of the biggest in UFC history. It would be the first time someone tries to become a three-weight champion, so perhaps Usman does show interest in it soon.

What do you make of Kamaru Usman blasting Conor McGregor?