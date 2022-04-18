Jon Jones opens as sizeable favorite in potential fight against Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones has opened as the betting favorite over Stipe Miocic.

Recently, UFC president Dana White revealed that the UFC is looking to book Jones vs. Miocic for International Fight Week. It is a massive fight and one many fans have been asking to see ever since ‘Bones’ hinted at possibly moving up to heavyweight.

“Listen, people have been talking about how awesome this card is, and I was just telling somebody the other day our lineup for this summer is incredible, so I’m hoping that Jon Jones is gonna be a part of that lineup this summer,” White said to TMZ Sports… “Stipe makes sense (for Jones).”

Following White’s comments, BetOnline.ag released odds for the fight that saw Jones open as the betting favorite over Miocic.

Here are the opening odds for a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight: Jon Jones -200 (1/2)

Here are the opening odds for a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight: Jon Jones -200 (1/2)

Stipe Miocic +170 (17/10)

With Jon Jones opening as a -200 favorite, you would need to bet $200 to win $100 if he wins. If you like the Miocic side, a $100 bet would net you $170 if the former heavyweight champion gets the job done.

As of right now, the fight between Jones and Miocic is not done and has not been agreed to. However, it is something the UFC is working on, and perhaps it gets done sometime in the very near future. It also means a lot for the division as the winner would likely get the next heavyweight title shot.

Jon Jones has not fought since UFC 247 In February of 2020, where he beat Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his belt. Following the win, he vacated the light heavyweight belt and had planned to move up to heavyweight.

Stipe Miocic, on the other hand, has not fought since UFC 260 where he suffered a KO loss to Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight belt. Since then, he has been holding out for either a big fight or a rematch against Ngannou.

Who do you think would win, Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?