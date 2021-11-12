Justin Gaethje says “I have to fight the winner of Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier to justify the integrity of this sport”

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje says “I have to fight the winner of Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier to justify the integrity of (MMA).”

Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler via unanimous decision in a “Fight of the Year” candidate at UFC 268 last weekend in New York City. It was a phenomenal fight by both men, who went the distance in an all-out war, but at the end of the 15 minutes, it was Gaethje who was the winner on the judges’ scorecards. He maintains his No. 2 spot in the UFC lightweight division rankings and he hopes that it’s enough for him to get the next title shot against the winner of UFC 269’s Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira fight.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com in an interview following UFC 268, Gaethje explained why he isn’t worried if he’s next in line for the lightweight title shot or not. As far as “The Highlight” is concerned, he did everything that he had to do in the Octagon to prove that he’s next in line for the belt. Otherwise, the integrity of MMA is in question.

“I don’t need to hear anything. I do not. I already know. I’m not going to – those are the things I can’t control, you know? I did what I had to do to control the situation. Outside that, I have no more control now. It would be all on the fans, the journalists, the integrity. That has to be questioned,” Gaethje said. “People respect us because it’s not boxing because the best fights happen. I have to fight the winner of Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier to justify the integrity of this sport, and I’m comfortable with that. I don’t need to do anything else.”

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje that he needs to be next in line to fight for the UFC lightweight title or else you have to question the integrity of the sport?