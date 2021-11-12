Chael Sonnen reacts after Frankie Edgar suffers KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 268

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen reacted after former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar suffered a KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 268.

Edgar fought Vera on the main card of last Saturday’s UFC 268 pay-per-view event. The first round saw Edgar control Vera with his wrestling and take it, while the second round saw Edgar do some more work with his grappling before Vera came back to steal it late. Two of the judges had the fight 1-1 and another had it 2-0 for Edgar heading into the third and final round, but the judges were taken out of the equation when Vera connected on a brutal front kick and knocked Edgar out late in the third stanza.

In the wake of Edgar’s loss, fans have been calling on him to retire after suffering such a devastating defeat. But if you ask one of his peers in Sonnen, that seems unfair. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said he is unsure if Edgar needs to retire just because he got caught with a nice kick in a fight that was competitive up until the end.

“Frankie won every bit of that fight. Frankie won every exchange, every round, and every minute of that fight. He lost one second of it – one second, and boom: kicked in the mouth, falls down, fight gets stopped. That’s a hard way to go out. Frankie definitely proved to us he could still do this,” Sonnen said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “He definitely proved to us he still trains, he’s still in great shape, he’s got the speed, he’s got the power, he’s got the range. His boxing was on point digging to the body. Frankie looked great. He lost one second. We don’t know if we’re going to see a future Hall of Famer, a former champion of the world again because he lost one second of a 13 and a half minute fight? Man, that’s tough.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that Frankie Edgar was winning every second of the fight with Marlon Vera at UFC 268 before getting kicked in the face in the third round?