Justin Gaethje plans to “ruin Dana White’s day” by beating Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254

Justin Gaethje is looking to ruin Dana White and Ali Abdelaziz’s plans and day by beating Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

In the lead up to UFC 254, Nurmagomedov revealed Dana White and Abdelaziz told him they had something special for him if he beats Gaethje at UFC 254. So, for “The Highlight” he says he wants to ruin all their plans by pulling off the upset and beating Nurmagomedov.

“I’m here to ruin Ali’s day, I’m here to ruin Dana White’s day, I’m here to ruin Daniel Cormier’s day, I’m here to ruin Javier Mendez’s day, I’m here to ruin Khabib Nurmagomedov’s day. F**k all those guys,” Justin Gaethje said on Morning Kombat. “They already got, I don’t know what their plan is but they said they have a plan ahead. I’m going to f**k it up. They’re going to change my nickname from The Highlight to 2020.”

Justin Gaethje claimed the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 when he beat Tony Ferguson by fifth-round TKO. The win was his fourth in as he scored first-round KO’s over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 to defend his belt. Before that, he submitted Conor McGregor to earn his first title defense. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, and Michael Johnson.

Gaethje is the betting underdog as he is around +280. Many expect Nurmagomedov to simply maul Gaethje and defend his belt as he usually does to his opponents. However, The Highlight is confident he will be able to be the first person to beat the Dagestani champion and ruin everyone’s day by doing so.

