Conor McGregor claims he was up two rounds before being stopped by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

Conor McGregor believes he was beating Khabib Nurmagomedov before he got submitted at UFC 229.

In the main event of the card, McGregor was making his long-awaited and highly-anticipated return to the sport against Nurmagomedov who was looking for his first title defense.

Ultimately, it was the Dagestani champion who scored a fourth-round submission and many thought he clearly won the first two rounds and was winning the fourth. However, the Irishman disagrees and actually believes he was winning the fight.

On the mula! Round 1’s mine. Out struck 3-1. Elbow,knees,clatters! He held on. 2s his but I land multiple knees. One from standing after the overhand, and one from bottom into the eye socket at kimura attempt. Not a scratch end of round also. I won round 3, and 4 until the trip. https://t.co/0B6T7CbHJO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2020

Damage! Back hands forced him to the fence. Knee into neck as he shot, after 15 seconds of opening bell. Heavy elbow right into his temple as he froze after his shot. Repeated clatters to the temple while he tries his mermaid wrap leg. Rd was 1 pitiful from him. Rd 2 saved him. https://t.co/Pu39GeE4kQ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2020

Ye, not a scratch. Relaxing before I bounced up and bet his brother and his cousin round. https://t.co/lwlFpof4dD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 20, 2020

Conor McGregor has agreed to rematch Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23. The Irishman wanted to fight several times in 2020 following his 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone but that has yet to be the case.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is set to defend his belt this Saturday against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Many are calling this the toughest fight of his career and should he win, many think a rematch with McGregor could be next.

Ever since the loss, McGregor has said he didn’t train enough, and if he was focused and motivated he would beat the champ. Whether or not that would be the case remains to be seen.

What do you make of Conor McGregor saying he was beating Khabib Nurmagomedov before he was submitted at UFC 229?