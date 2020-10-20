Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Michael Chandler: “He’s not a high-level championship fighter”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not impressed with the newly signed UFC lightweight, Michael Chandler.

Following Chandler’s knockout win over Benson Henderson under the Bellator banner, he became a free agent. Shortly thereafter, he signed with the UFC and it was announced he would be the backup fighter for the lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

For the champ, if Chandler steps in for Gaethje, he expects to beat him rather easily as he isn’t impressed by the former Bellator champion.

“I think I don’t even need to use my wrestling versus Michael Chandler, that is what I think. I know he came here to Abu Dhabi, but he’s going to come here, make weight and go home,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said to TSN. “This is what I think, thank you Michael Chandler. Go home and fight with other fighters. He’s not a high-level championship fighter in UFC because two-fight ago he lost in another organization. He lost to in Bellator to a featherweight, he knocked him out. He has to improve himself, he has to show the world he can fight for the title and fight with someone who is top-five in UFC and then we can talk about him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 to defend his belt. Before that, he submitted Conor McGregor to earn his first title defense. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, and Michael Johnson.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak with two first-round KO’s over Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson. In his tenure in Bellator, he holds notable wins over Patricky Freire, Eddie Alvarez, Brent Primus, and Marcin Held.

If Chandler’s services are not needed at UFC 254 then who he fights next is to be seen.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov that Michael Chandler is not a high-level championship fighter?