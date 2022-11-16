Justin Gaethje isn’t eager on seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC: “He better not ever come back”

It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje doesn’t want to see Nate Diaz back under the UFC’s banner.

Diaz underwent a tough time trying to part ways with the company he had spent 15 years competing for. The 37-year-old expressed his interest in pursuing other avenues. However, the one-fight left on his contract prevented him from doing so.

The 34-fight-veteran voiced his frustration at the UFC for failing to match him for his last fight on his contract until it was announced he would face the rising bogeyman Khamzat Chimaev. The fight between the pair fell through, with Chimaev missing weight, resulting in Diaz facing Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Diaz submitted Ferguson in the fourth round and rode out into the sunset with his 21st career win.

Upon his UFC exit, Diaz revealed he would be eager to transition into boxing. Many anticipate the Stockton native would be the next MMA star to challenge YouTube-turned-boxing star, Jake Paul.

Justin Gaethje on Nate Diaz’s future

Former UFC interim champion Gaethje recently spoke with ESPN and mentioned he is hopeful Diaz doesn’t return to the Octagon: “He better not ever come back. He better go make money somewhere else. There’s plenty of money to be made for Nate Diaz outside of the UFC. He can be his own boss, and that’s what he should do.”

After defeating Conor McGregor, Diaz has turned into an international superstar and has used his following to become one of the biggest names in combat sports. However, at 37, is the door closed forever on his UFC career?

