Darren Till responds after Chael Sonnen suggests he’s laying the groundwork to withdraw from UFC 282: “He’s scared of me Chael, because I threatened to pull his number up like I did Ariel’s”

Susan Cox

Darren Till is responding after Chael Sonnen suggested that he’s laying the groundwork to withdraw from UFC 282.

UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. On the ticket will be Darren Till (18-4 MMA) vs Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Till, 29, enters the Octagon having only recorded one win in his last five fights.

Du Plessis, 28, is sporting 5 consecutive wins in a row.

Chael Sonnen has spoken out on his YouTube channel saying that he doesn’t believe the fight between Till and Du Plessis is going to happen, and he actually thinks it will be Bo Nickal taking ‘The Gorilla’s’ place:

“Bo Nickal vs. Dricus Du Plessis for Bo’s first time in the UFC December 10… I’ve been telling you as calmly and for as long as I can, Dricus du Plessis and Darren Till isn’t going to happen. I will continue to tell you that until I’m right. But as I look at the card and Bo Nickal right now is scheduled for an undercard. Now you gotta understand that this is Vegas and this is pay-per-view.”

Darren Till posted an image to ‘Twitter’ of a recent eye injury (which has now healed) and apparently Sonnen has doubled down that it’s just another indicator Till is going to withdraw from the UFC 282 pay-per-view card.

It was during a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s ‘Believe You Me Podcast’ that Till addressed Sonnen’s video comments (h/t MMANews):

“It’s mad because I put a post up… Chael Sonnen started saying, ‘This is an indicator that Till’s gonna pull out the fight.’ Like, Chael, shut the f**k up, mate, with your podcast. Lad, he’s scared of me Chael, because I threatened to pull his number up like I did Ariel’s.”

It is true that Till has not fought in the Octagon for over a year, but the Liverpudlian is downplaying any commentary that he’s looking to get out of the fight with Du Plessis.

Do you agree with Sonnen that Till is looking for an out at UFC 282 or do you think the fight will go on? Do you believe the time is right for Darren Till to make his comeback?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

