UFC 279: ‘Diaz vs. Ferguson’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 279 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.

Nate Diaz will enter the final fight of his existing UFC contract looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Stockton native most recently competed in June of last year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) will enter UFC 279 on a four-fight losing skid, with his most recent setback being a brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler. ‘El Cucuy’ picked up his last win in June of 2019 when he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone via TKO.

UFC 279 is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-7 MMA) enters tonight’s co-headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Tim Means back in June. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 279 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson –

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland –

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez –

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson –

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cuțelaba –

UFC 279 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa –

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj –

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin –

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett – Barnett def. Collier via TKO at 2:24 of Round 2

UFC 279 Early Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+)

Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont – Dumont def. Wolf by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger – Heili def. Anheliger by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez – Reed def. Martinez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse – Lainesse def. Weeks by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!