Kevin Holland claims he has no interest in trying to grapple with upcoming UFC opponent Stephen Thompson: “I can strike with the best”

Kevin Holland claims he has no interest in trying to grapple with his upcoming UFC opponent Stephen Thompson.

It will be on Saturday, December 3rd that Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) will enter the Octagon to take on Stephen Thompson (16-6 MMA) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Holland, 30, was most recently defeated by Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in September of this year at UFC 279.

Thompson, 39, will be entering the cage with back to back losses against Belal Muhammad (22-3 MMA) and Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA).

Speaking with reporters backstage at UFC 281 this past week, Kevin Holland had this to say about his upcoming fight (h/t MMAJunkie):

“It’s not really a stand-and-bang (fight), it’s a real technical standup fight, and you have to implement certain things to get to ‘Wonderboy’ and have your way with ‘Wonderboy’. I plan on implementing those things, and I plan on showing that I can strike with the best of them.”

Continuing Holland said:

“Its’s just a very, very fun matchup. Talk about a guy that’s fought for a world title, that’s fought some of the best out there at the top of the weight class for a long time. If you do want a number next to your name, you have to go through somebody like that.”

Concluding ‘Trailblazer’ said:

“He’s lost to people who’ve decided to grapple the whole time. People who decide to strike with him usually don’t have a good night, unless you’re Anthony Pettis. I think I’m just as creative as Anthony, even though he’s shown a lot of creativity inside that octagon, that cage. But yeah, against ‘Wonderboy’ there’s only one way to go, and that’s forward.”

Will you be watching Holland vs Thompson this coming December? Who will you be betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!