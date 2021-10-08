Justin Gaethje expects Michael Chandler to turn ‘into a b***h’ and wrestle when they fight at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje is looking for a fan-friendly fight but thinks Michael Chandler will try and wrestle him.

Gaethje and Chandler are set to fight at UFC 268 on November 6 in Madison Square Garden in a highly-anticipated fight. When the fight was made, Chandler said he wouldn’t take a backward step but Gaethje doubts that will happen. Instead, he says he thinks the former Bellator lightweight champion will turn into a b***h and wrestle him.

“The dude comes to fight,” Gaethje told The Schmo (via MMAJunkie). “He loves fighting just as much as me. Styles make matchups, and this is a stylistic matchup for the fans. Someone’s going to get knocked out – unless he turns into a b*tch and tries to turn this into a wrestling match the whole time. He’s talking about timid souls taking a step backwards. He’s going to be a timid soul when he starts shooting for legs because he doesn’t like the power. That’s what I think.”

Although Justin Gaethje thinks Michael Chandler will wrestle, he is confident he will find the chin and get the KO win. If he does get the stoppage win, “The Highlight” believes he should be fighting for UFC gold next time out.

“Absolutely, I go out there and get the dub on Nov. 6, and I will be fighting the winner of Poirier and Oliveira,” Gaethje said. “That’s definitely the plan. No. 1 fought No. 5, No. 3 fought No. 4, and if you were No. 2 you got f*cked. And it just so happened that my name was next to that No. 2 spot. So it is what it is. The opportunity is ahead of me to get what I want, so I’ve got to capitalize.”

Gaethje hasn’t fought since UFC 254 last October where he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt.

