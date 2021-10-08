Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 weigh-in results: Both men come in at career-highs

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be at their career-high weights on Saturday night for their trilogy bout.

Fury and Wilder first met back in December of 2018 with the fight ending in a controversial draw. They had their rematch in February of 2020 with Fury dominating the fight from start to finish en route to a seventh-round TKO. Now, on Saturday night in Las Vegas, the two are having their trilogy and at weigh-ins, both fighters hit their career-high in weight.

Tyson Fury went on the scale with all his clothes including a shirt, a hat, and a mask on, and was 277lbs. Deontay Wilder, meanwhile, was 238lbs, and looked like he added a ton of muscle. Meaning, the Englishman has a 39-pound weight advantage for the fight.

The first time they fought, Fury was 265.2 pounds and 237lbs in the second. Wilder, meanwhile, 212.5 and 231. For Wilder, he says he doesn’t care what weight Fury is at as he is confident in his skills.

“I’m bench-pressing over 350 so no matter what weight he’s coming in, I can lay on my back and lift him,” Wilder said after the weigh-ins. “So it won’t be none of that rushing me and putting all this weight on me. We have rejuvenated myself. We reinvented myself. Redemption is upon us. And I can’t wait to show the world what I’m all about. I’m reintroducing myself to the world as Deontay Wilder.”

Fury, meanwhile, is promising another stoppage win and believes Wilder is scared.

“Look at the state of him. His heart’s rattling now. His balls have shrunk up inside of him. There’s a man here that’s going to annihilate you, dosser. Me. The Gypsy King,” Fury said. “Tyson Fury’s the name and f*****g fighting’s the game. I can’t wait for Saturday night. I’m going to really severely damage him. He’ll be unrecognizable after the fight.”

