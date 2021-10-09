Cat Zingano reacts to Cris Cyborg’s next title fight with Sinead Kavanagh

Cris “Cyborg” Justino has her next challenger for her Bellator featherweight crown… and it isn’t Cat Zingano as many anticipated.

Bellator President Scott Coker broke the news on Wednesday that at Bellator 271 in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 12, it will be Cyborg vs. Ireland’s Sinead Kavanagh.

“I called out @criscyborg , she called me out too,” Zingano tweeted. “It makes sense and clearly all of us want it, but the time isn’t right yet. I’m excited to see what @sineadkavanagh0 brings though for reals. @BellatorMMA”

Cat Zingano joined in late 2019 after a seven-fight run with the UFC that saw her go 3-4 (1-4 in her last five). The 39-year old departed the promotion following a bizarre loss in her featherweight debut opposite Australia’s Megan Anderson.

“Alpha” debuted in Bellator in September 2020 where she met Gabby Holloway. The former UFC bantamweight title challenger went on to pick up a dominant unanimous decision.

In April she made her second appearance under the Bellator banner and disposed of the newcomer, Olivia Parker, in just under three minutes when locking on an armbar to force the tap.

Zingano (12-4) has since made headlines for reasons outside the cage as she’s reportedly filed a lawsuit against famed actress, Halle Berry, due to promising a role in the upcoming film Bruised that was never granted. Zingano alleges that she declined a UFC fight offer at the time to take the role which ultimately led to her release from the promotion.

As for Kavanagh (7-4), she also currently rides a two-fight winning streak consisting of wins over Olga Rubin and Katharina Lehner. The latter coming in October 2020.