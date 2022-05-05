Justin Gaethje doesn’t think Charles Oliveira poses the same threat as Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Once a coward, always a coward”

Justin Gaethje still thinks Charles Oliveira has the “quit” inside him and he plans to prove that at UFC 274.

Gaethje is set to face Oliveira in the main event of UFC 274 for the lightweight title and in the lead-up to the fight, many have compared Oliveira to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Yet, for ‘The Highlight’ he doesn’t think that is true at all as he doesn’t think the current champ is nearly as dangerous as Nurmagomedov is.

“Charles certainly is not more dangerous than Khabib. His ability to take damage is not the same, proven through the times we’ve seen him fight,” Gaethje said at media day about Oliveira. “You know, all my criticism of Charles is from a kid that we were talking about, that we all watched grow, and now we’re talking about a man with confidence. It’s a different person, but ultimately the same Charles is still there. The same Charles that fought Cub Swanson, the same Charles that fought Donald Cerrone, the same Charles that fought RDA, Pettis. Choices were made in that by him and the choice to quit was made, and I’m going to give him that choice on Saturday night, I guarantee that.”

Justin Gaethje was then asked about whether or not Charles Oliveira has proven he is not a quitter anymore, he says that is true. But, Gaethje still is a believer of once a quitter, always a quitter which is why he thinks comparing Oliveira to Nurmagomedov is silly.

“That’s fine, and I think that’s true, however, you know once a coward always a coward. I’m not calling him a coward, but I’m saying that’s, you can’t just take that away. It’s there. Khabib never showed you that, and that’s why you can’t compare those two.”

